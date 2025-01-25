A.J. Brown led the Eagles with 1,079 receiving yards and was second in receptions (67) and touchdowns (seven) this season, but he's been held to just three receptions for 10 yards and no touchdowns during the 2025 NFL playoffs. Can daily Fantasy football players feel confident about spending up for Brown in AFC and NFC Championship Game NFL DFS lineups when the Eagles play the Commanders at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday? One receiver who few would have expected to be a top option in NFL DFS picks entering this postseason is Commanders wideout Dyami Brown. The fourth-year receiver has more yards over two playoff games (187) than he did in any of his first three NFL seasons.

Should you expect his strong performances to continue when making NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's two-game slate that also features Chiefs vs. Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET?

Top NFL DFS picks for Conference Championship Sunday

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). Barkley had an MVP-caliber season in his first year in Philadelphia, becoming just the second running back since 2013 to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. The 27-year-old led the NFL at 2,005 rushing yards without playing in the final game of the season as he's taken advantage of a strong Eagles offensive line combined with being surrounded by playmakers at other positions so defensive coordinators can't solely focus their game planning around containing Barkley.

The seventh-year running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in 13 of 18 games this year, including the playoffs. He's rushed for more than 115 yards in each postseason contest, averaging 162 rushing yards this playoff. Barkley had two of his eight games with more than 140 rushing yards against Washington this season, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns in their first matchup and 150 yards and two scores in the second. Washington had one of the better pass defenses in the NFL this season but ranks 30th in yards per rush (4.9) as McClure expects opportunities for Barkley to create some chunk runs in the NFC Championship Game. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). When you are Josh Allen's No. 1 target, that often leads to NFL DFS gold, and yet, Shakir is still priced outside the top three receivers in the Sunday NFL DFS player pool. He's tied for sixth in targets (13) this postseason and has hauled in 12 of those targets for a 92.3% catch rate. Shakir is the only Buffalo receiver with more than five targets this postseason, so although Buffalo is trying to spread the ball around more this season than in previous years, Shakir is still being used as a traditional WR1.

Buffalo had the No. 2 scoring offense (30.7 points per game) with Shakir as the top pass-catching threat. Shakir led the team in receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) after Buffalo traded Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Shakir has been a trustworthy pass-catcher throughout his short career as he had an 86.7% catch rate last season and that reliability has remained even while receiving more than double his targets from last year. Shakir had eight receptions for 70 yards on 12 targets in Buffalo's regular-season matchup in Kansas City and with that resulting in a 30-21 victory, McClure could see a similar Buffalo offensive game plan coming for the AFC Championship Game. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders, Chiefs vs. Bills on Sunday

