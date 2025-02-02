The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs boast plenty of options for daily Fantasy football players to consider from the NFL DFS player pool for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. With players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley to consider for NFL DFS lineups, it's natural to get lost in the playmaking capability. But both teams also possess top-five defenses with the Chiefs fourth in the league in scoring defense (19.4 points per game) while the Eagles allow an NFL-low 17.9 ppg this season, so how should each team's defensive strengths factor into forming a 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy?

The Eagles allowed the second-fewest passing yards (184.9 per game) this season, so should that make you wary of spending top dollar on Mahomes and Kelce for Super Bowl NFL DFS picks? The Chiefs ranked ninth in yards per carry allowed (4.2), but Saquon Barkley is having one of the best running back seasons in NFL history, so that's a matchup to watch when forming an NFL DFS strategy for Super Bowl 59. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. It took the 27-year-old just one touch to showcase his greatness in his first NFC Championship Game when Barkley had a 60-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' first offensive play. Barkley showed no apprehension to the big stage and given his success all year and postseason, the Super Bowl shouldn't be too much for him either. Barkley led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards this season and is averaging more than 20 more rushing yards per game in the playoffs as he's posting 147.3 rushing yards per postseason contest.

Barkley had a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns this season even with Jalen Hurts rushing for 14 touchdowns as the dominant carrier at the goal line. Barkley has five rushing touchdowns this postseason and the Eagles are coming off scoring 55 points in the NFC Championship Game, which was more than any team did all year or postseason. Barkley has been an integral part of the Eagles' returning to the Super Bowl and McClure expects a heavy dosage of Barkley again, as they have in every important game this season with Barkley leading the league with 345 carries during the regular season. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Kansas City has built their rookie receiver up throughout the year to the point where he's being used like WR1 over the postseason and the Eagles have allowed top receivers to find some success this postseason. Terry McLaurin had a 36-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game and Puka Nacua had six receptions for 97 yards in the Divisional Round against Philadelphia, so there could be opportunities for Worthy to make plays against the Eagles. Worthy has 13 targets over two postseason games, which leads all Kansas City pass-catchers, and is six more than any other wide receiver (Hollywood Brown, seven).

Worthy, Brown and Travis Kelce are the only three Chiefs with more than four targets this postseason, so it's difficult to predict who some of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets will be for Super Bowl 59. But it's clear Worthy will be one of those top options as he also had at least 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 and Week 17 before the starters rested in Week 18 for the playoffs. Worthy has morphed from a high-ceiling play with his home run speed after running an NFL-record 4.21 40-yard dash at the NFL combine to now a high-floor play given his heavy target share this postseason. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

