The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, the final chance of the season for NFL daily Fantasy players to pull down a big payday. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has only had to throw the ball more than 30 times just once since the end of September thanks to Saquon Barkley a dominant Philadelphia rushing attack. However, Hurts has still provided value as a goal-to-go runner, scoring three times last week. How much exposure should you have to Hurts in your NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 59 and who else in the Super Bowl DFS player pool should you target for Eagles vs. Chiefs? Having NFL DFS advice you can trust could give you a huge leg up in your Chiefs vs. Eagles DFS tournaments. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. It took the 27-year-old just one touch to showcase his greatness in his first NFC Championship Game when Barkley had a 60-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' first offensive play. Barkley showed no apprehension to the big stage and given his success all year and postseason, the Super Bowl shouldn't be too much for him either. Barkley led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards this season and is averaging more than 20 more rushing yards per game in the playoffs as he's posting 147.3 rushing yards per postseason contest.

Barkley had a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns this season even with Jalen Hurts rushing for 14 touchdowns as the dominant carrier at the goal line. Barkley has five rushing touchdowns this postseason and the Eagles are coming off scoring 55 points in the NFC Championship Game, which was more than any team did all year or postseason. Barkley has been an integral part of the Eagles' returning to the Super Bowl and McClure expects a heavy dosage of Barkley again, as they have in every important game this season with Barkley leading the league with 345 carries during the regular season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion is coming off a season where he either set or tied a career-low as a starter in passing yards (3,928), passing touchdowns (26) and yards per attempt (6.8), but he's still proven incredibly capable in big moments for a Kansas City offense that saves its best for when it's needed most.

Mahomes averaged 9.4 yards per attempt in the 2025 AFC Championship Game against the Bills and accounted for three total touchdowns (one passing and two rushing) in the 32-29 win. Against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, Mahomes went 21-of-27 for 182 yards and threw for three touchdowns while adding 44 rushing yards on six attempts. He was named Super Bowl MVP for that performance and he'll likely hold the fate of the Chiefs in his hands once again on Super Bowl Sunday.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.