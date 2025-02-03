The 2025 Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and for the second time in three years, it will be the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. This also marks the final opportunity for NFL DFS players to set lineups this season. There's a star-studded NFL DFS player pool with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown among the biggest names. Who are the top players to build Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups around, and what 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy should you use in this single-game setting to differentiate your lineup from the competition? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. It took the 27-year-old just one touch to showcase his greatness in his first NFC Championship Game when Barkley had a 60-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' first offensive play. Barkley showed no apprehension to the big stage and given his success all year and postseason, the Super Bowl shouldn't be too much for him either. Barkley led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards this season and is averaging more than 20 more rushing yards per game in the playoffs as he's posting 147.3 rushing yards per postseason contest.

Barkley had a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns this season even with Jalen Hurts rushing for 14 touchdowns as the dominant carrier at the goal line. Barkley has five rushing touchdowns this postseason and the Eagles are coming off scoring 55 points in the NFC Championship Game, which was more than any team did all year or postseason. Barkley has been an integral part of the Eagles' returning to the Super Bowl and McClure expects a heavy dosage of Barkley again, as they have in every important game this season with Barkley leading the league with 345 carries during the regular season. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an up-and-down rookie campaign, but he's become a huge part of the Kansas City offense in recent weeks. He didn't record any stats in Week 18 with K.C. starters sitting, however he combined for 21 catches for 190 yards and two scores in the prior three weeks.

He's been targeted 13 times overall in two 2025 NFL playoff games, leading to 11 catches for 130 yards and a score. He provides bonus value as a runner since he's had multiple carries in four of the past five games he's appeared in, and has recorded three rushing touchdowns this season. With the Eagles expected to go all-in to limit Kelce's impact, expect Worthy to have space to operate, making him one of the top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.