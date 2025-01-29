The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room is filled with prominent names who aren't in the prime of their careers but have proven to be capable options in the NFL DFS player pool. The Chiefs veteran receivers include DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown have all had 1,000-yard seasons in their careers. Will one of the veterans stand out and provide value for daily Fantasy football players looking to make NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles? Will Kansas City instead continue utilizing options like receiver Xavier Worthy, tight end Travis Kelce and running backs from the Super Bowl DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL from the day he was drafted by the Giants, but now that he's a part of the best playmaking group of his career, Barkley has been able to truly show off his greatness. Barkley was the focal point of the Giants' offense for six years and defensive coordinators spent all week focusing almost entirely on slowing him down and making New York throw. But the Eagles can still win behind the arm and legs of Jalen Hurts surrounded by pass-catchers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. This has created huge running lanes for Barkley, who set an Eagles franchise record for single-season rushing yards (2,005 yards) in his first year with the team.

Barkley led the NFL at 125.3 rushing yards per game and has improved that pace during the playoffs as he's averaging 147.3 rushing yards over three postseason contests. He has three touchdown runs of at least 60 yards this postseason to showcase his big-play potential and although the Chiefs will spend plenty of time trying to slow him down, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has many other weapons to worry about as well. McClure expects another superstar performance from Barkley playing in his first Super Bowl as a must-roster for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie receiver has become an integral part of the Kansas City offense, especially as the season progressed and into the playoffs. Worthy has led Kansas City wide receivers in yards in each of the last five games including the playoffs, not including Week 18 when the Chiefs rested the majority of their starters. He was the leading pass-catcher in three of those contests while finishing behind only Travis Kelce in the other two.

The Chiefs traded up to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his playmaking ability and that has helped them reach their third straight Super Bowl. Worthy set an NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds) at last year's NFL Combine and Andy Reid has schemed different ways to take advantage of that speed. With two weeks to prepare for Super Bowl 59, McClure expects even more creativity from Reid and Patrick Mahomes to get the best of Worthy.

