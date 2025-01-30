Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is averaging eight receptions for 87 yards over the last two Super Bowls, so is he someone daily Fantasy football players should include in 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9? Kelce isn't the only tight end to consider for Super Bowl NFL DFS picks. Dallas Goedert leads the Eagles this postseason in receptions (15) and receiving yards (188) and has one of Philadelphia's three receiving scores, so he could be considered when forming a Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy as well. Goedert has more than 45 yards in all three playoff games, while Kelce was held to 19 yards in the AFC Championship game, so how should that affect your NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL from the day he was drafted by the Giants, but now that he's a part of the best playmaking group of his career, Barkley has been able to truly show off his greatness. Barkley was the focal point of the Giants' offense for six years and defensive coordinators spent all week focusing almost entirely on slowing him down and making New York throw. But the Eagles can still win behind the arm and legs of Jalen Hurts surrounded by pass-catchers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. This has created huge running lanes for Barkley, who set an Eagles franchise record for single-season rushing yards (2,005 yards) in his first year with the team.

Barkley led the NFL at 125.3 rushing yards per game and has improved that pace during the playoffs as he's averaging 147.3 rushing yards over three postseason contests. He has three touchdown runs of at least 60 yards this postseason to showcase his big-play potential and although the Chiefs will spend plenty of time trying to slow him down, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has many other weapons to worry about as well. McClure expects another superstar performance from Barkley playing in his first Super Bowl as a must-roster for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old already has the second-most postseason victories for a quarterback in NFL history, surpassing Joe Montana's 16 playoff wins in Kansas City's 32-29 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. He's playing in his fifth Super Bowl in seven years as a starting quarterback, so the grand stage of a Super Bowl isn't something that will be too big for Mahomes. He has averaged 267.8 passing yards over his previous four Super Bowls.

Along with passing for 333 yards and two touchdowns in last year's 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers in the Super Bowl, Mahomes ran for 66 yards to finish as the team's leading rusher. Mahomes' athleticism has shown in the postseason throughout his career, which he displayed again in the AFC Championship Game with 43 rushing yards and two rushing scores to boost his total for NFL DFS lineups. McClure expects Mahomes to look to create on the ground again in Super Bowl 59 and his previous Super Bowl experience and success play a key role in making him a strong play for NFL DFS picks. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

