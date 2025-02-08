Super Bowl 59 on Sunday features plenty of star-power, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He's likely to be one of the most popular options from the NFL DFS player pool to use in 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups, so should you include him in yours? Kelce had his best game of the season, followed by one of his worst, after having seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Texas in the Divisional Round before being held to two receptions for 19 yards in the AFC Championship Game. Kelce won't be cheap, so deciding whether to roster him in your NFL DFS strategy could be a crucial decision. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The 27-year-old was the No. 1 running back in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis and the top-scoring running back overall from Weeks 1 through 17. Barkley rested in Week 18 despite being 101 rushing yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record, but the Eagles decided to save Barkley for the postseason instead. Barkley's incredible regular season has carried into a postseason where he's averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game with five touchdowns over his three playoff contests.

Barkley has a rushing yards over/under of 112.5 yards for Super Bowl 59, which is more than double Chiefs top running back Kareem Hunt and at least 4x larger than any other player in the NFL DFS player pool. He is also -180 (risk $180 to win $100) for an anytime touchdown, which is the highest of any player in the 2025 Super Bowl. The oddsmakers have Barkley projected for another huge game for good reason and McClure expects the same as a player you don't want to be without in Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old posted relatively disappointing Fantasy numbers during the regular season, but he had 320 passing yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh on Christmas Day in his final game of the campaign. Mahomes is coming off another strong playoff outing, scoring three total touchdowns in the AFC Championship.

His postseason success has reached uncharted territory, with his worst finish as a starting quarterback being an overtime loss in the AFC Championship. He posted his best dropback success rate and EPA per dropback of the season against the Bills, further demonstrating his poise in the game's biggest moments. Mahomes is already one of the best clutch performers in league history.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.