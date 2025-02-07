The Kansas City Chiefs will aim for their third straight Super Bowl victory when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl on Feb. 9, giving fans and bettors one more opportunity to play in NFL DFS contests this season. Philadelphia's offense racked up 229 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the NFC Championship, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Running back Saquon Barkley went over 100 rushing yards for the fifth straight game, and he has scored five rushing touchdowns over his last two outings. Should you include him in your NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 59?

Kansas City's running backs have been far less impressive this season, with Kareem Hunt posting fewer than 70 yards in 10 straight games. However, he has scored a touchdown in each of his last four games, which could make him an undervalued player worth including in Super Bowl DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He has been on a tear in the 2025 NFL playoffs. He's recorded 66 carries for 442 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He's averaging a whopping 6.7 yards per carry and has finished with 25 or more carries in two of his three postseason appearances.

Barkley will remain a focal point of Philadelphia's offense when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City's defense gave up 85 rushing yards on just 13 carries and two rushing touchdowns to Bills running back James Cook in the AFC Championship. Lock Barkley in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old posted relatively disappointing Fantasy numbers during the regular season, but he had 320 passing yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh on Christmas Day in his final game of the campaign. Mahomes is coming off another strong playoff outing, scoring three total touchdowns in the AFC Championship.

His postseason success has reached uncharted territory, with his worst finish as a starting quarterback being an overtime loss in the AFC Championship. He posted his best dropback success rate and EPA per dropback of the season against the Bills, further demonstrating his poise in the game's biggest moments. Mahomes is already one of the best clutch performers in league history, so he is hard to leave out of DFS lineups for Super Bowl 59. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.