Daily Fantasy players entering NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel or DraftKings for Super Bowl 59 have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts is a great way to guarantee production, but all three come with a hefty price tag on both sites. They'll eat up a large portion of your NFL DFS salary cap, so making the right call on the value of players such as them will be critical when evaluating the 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS slate. The key to competing in daily Fantasy tournaments is building NFL DFS lineups that extract the most value out of the NFL DFS player pool for Chiefs vs. Eagles. With a plethora of playmakers to choose from, there will be some extremely difficult decisions when finalizing your Super Bowl LIX NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He has been on a tear in the 2025 NFL playoffs. He's recorded 66 carries for 442 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He's averaging a whopping 6.7 yards per carry and has finished with 25 or more carries in two of his three postseason appearances.

Barkley will remain a focal point of Philadelphia's offense when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City's defense gave up 85 rushing yards on just 13 carries and two rushing touchdowns to Bills running back James Cook in the AFC Championship. Lock Barkley in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion is coming off a season where he either set or tied a career-low as a starter in passing yards (3,928), passing touchdowns (26) and yards per attempt (6.8), but he's still proven incredibly capable in big moments for a Kansas City offense that saves its best for when it's needed most.

Mahomes averaged 9.4 yards per attempt in the 2025 AFC Championship Game against the Bills and accounted for three total touchdowns (one passing and two rushing) in the 32-29 win. Against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, Mahomes went 21-of-27 for 182 yards and threw for three touchdowns while adding 44 rushing yards on six attempts. He was named Super Bowl MVP for that performance and he'll likely hold the fate of the Chiefs in his hands once again on Super Bowl Sunday. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.