For the fourth time in NFL history, opposing quarterbacks will face off in a Super Bowl multiple times as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts take the field in Super Bowl 59. They figure to be central parts of NFL DFS lineups, but the 2025 Super Bowl also has some new faces that weren't around when the teams and quarterbacks met two years ago. The Eagles have added Saquon Barkley as he and Hurts have been one of the most popular NFL DFS stacks all year. Meanwhile, the Chiefs brought back Kareem Hunt, plus added new playmakers out wide with DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown.

A winning Super Bowl DFS strategy is one that selects the right picks from the NFL DFS player pool, but it's one which also avoids the wrong players. Hopkins has just one catch for 11 yards this postseason and now has to face the league's No. 1 pass defense. He has a Hall of Fame resume, but it's all about finding NFL DFS picks whose production will be commensurate with their daily Fantasy football price tags. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He has been on a tear in the 2025 NFL playoffs. He's recorded 66 carries for 442 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He's averaging a whopping 6.7 yards per carry and has finished with 25 or more carries in two of his three postseason appearances.

Barkley will remain a focal point of Philadelphia's offense when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City's defense gave up 85 rushing yards on just 13 carries and two rushing touchdowns to Bills running back James Cook in the AFC Championship. Lock Barkley in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The rookie had 85 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards and a score in the AFC Title Game versus Buffalo. Excluding Week 18, when he played just one snap, Worthy has touchdowns in four of his last five games, averaging 75.6 scrimmage yards over that stretch. What he supplies as a runner on jet sweeps and end-arounds can't be discounted as Worthy's three rushing touchdowns in the regular season matched Travis Kelce's receiving touchdowns on the year.

While Philly was nearly impenetrable thru the air in the regular season, that hasn't been the case in the postseason. It is allowing 245.7 passing yards through three playoff games, an increase of 71.5 yards over what it gave up during the regular season. The lone passing score the Eagles allowed in the NFC Title Game was via a wide receiver, while three Rams wideouts had over 60 yards versus Philadelphia the week prior. Worthy is not among the five-most expensive players on either DraftKings or FanDuel, as he has the potential to return great value as a Super Bowl DFS pick.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

