The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 and NFL daily Fantasy players will be looking to cash in big one last time this season. There will be millions of dollars on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, so building lineup variance will be critical for this single-game slate. Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games, but should you include him in your NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl LIX?

Meanwhile, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has finished with 14 or fewer receiving yards in two of the three games leading up to the 2025 Super Bowl. Is Brown a reliable option for your NFL DFS strategy, or should you target another wide receiver like DeVonta Smith or DeAndre Hopkins? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley had a stellar season for the Eagles and is coming off an impressive performance in Philadelphia's win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship. He recorded 15 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns against Washington.

Barkley led the NFL with 125.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season and has improved that number during the playoffs as he's averaging 147.3 rushing yards over three postseason contests. He's scored two or more rushing touchdowns in three of his past five games overall and has finished with 25 or more carries in four of his past five outings. He has three touchdown runs of at least 60 yards this postseason to showcase his big-play potential

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 29-year-old posted relatively disappointing Fantasy numbers during the regular season, but he had 320 passing yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh on Christmas Day in his final game of the campaign. Mahomes is coming off another strong playoff outing, scoring three total touchdowns in the AFC Championship.

His postseason success has reached uncharted territory, with his worst finish as a starting quarterback being an overtime loss in the AFC Championship. He posted his best dropback success rate and EPA per dropback of the season against the Bills, further demonstrating his poise in the game's biggest moments. Mahomes is already one of the best clutch performers in league history

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59