NFL Wild Card Weekend 2025 begins on Saturday with the Houston Texans (10-7) hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at 8 p.m. ET. The Steelers and Ravens will meet for the third in the last nine weeks in a battle of AFC North rivals, while the Chargers and Texans will play for the first time this season. The Saturday NFL DFS player pool is filled with strong options such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Nico Collins, Joe Mixon and Ladd McConkey, so who should you include in NFL DFS lineups?

The Ravens and Steelers split their first two meetings this season with the home team winning each time, so how should Baltimore most recently defeating Pittsburgh, 34-17, in Week 16 affect your NFL DFS strategy? Henry rushed for 162 yards and could be a popular selection for Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS lineups.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). Collins was the WR7 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this season and he hauled in all five of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown over his 11 plays in Week 18 with the Texans resting their stars the majority of the contest. Collins has three touchdowns over his last four games and he led Houston in receptions (68), receiving yards (1,006), receiving touchdowns (seven) and targets (99) despite missing five games with injury.

Collins has been the focal point of the passing attack all season long, but his usage will likely increase even more during the postseason with Tank Dell (knee) out for the year. The 25-year-old finished fourth in receiving yards per game (83.8) in the NFL this season and was seventh in the league in yards per game last year (86.5) and McClure expects another big performance from Collins for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman ($5,000 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). Bateman had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown last week against the Browns and the fourth-year receiver is coming off a career-high 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Bateman has four touchdowns over his last four games after entering the season with just four touchdowns over his previous three seasons.

Ravens WR1 Zay Flowers injured his knee in the second quarter last week and his status is up in the air for Saturday. If Flowers can't play, Bateman should receive a larger target share and even if Flowers does play, he likely won't be as heavily involved, which creates more opportunities for Bateman in the game plan. The 25-year-old was second on the team in targets, receiving yards and touchdowns this season and doesn't come with a huge price tag for Saturday Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS picks. See who else to roster here.

