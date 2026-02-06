The final NFL DFS slate of the season arrives on Sunday at Levi's Stadium when the 2026 Super Bowl unfolds between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots (+4.5, 45.5 at DraftKings) at 6:30 p.m. ET. Some of the year's biggest daily Fantasy producers will be on display as Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was second among receivers in Fantasy points, while New England quarterback Drake Maye was third among quarterbacks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 60

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 60 is Smith-Njigba, who is looking to cap a monster season where he led the NFL in receiving yardage at 1,793. After a relatively quiet week in the divisional round, he got back to his dominant ways against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, posting a 10-153-1 receiving line. By Super Bowl standards, the Patriots did not have an elite Fantasy defense against receivers this season, ranking 10th in Fantasy points allowed to that position group. They've also given up a touchdown to an opposing receiver in three of the past four games.

McClure is also building his NFL DFS strategy around Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp. The 32-year-old has become a secondary option this season, but he has seen his target share increase a bit in the NFL playoffs. That helped lead to a touchdown against the Rams in the NFC title game. With elite New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez likely shadowing Smith-Njigba for much of the game, there's a great chance that Kupp will get more opportunities on Sunday, all at a very affordable NFL DFS price.

How to set 2026 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups

