The San Francisco 49ers host the Atlanta Falcons on 'Sunday Night Football' to wrap up the Sunday slate of the Week 7 NFL schedule. Kickoff at Levi's Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is loaded with big-name talent like Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. San Francisco tight end George Kittle is expected to return and will likely be among the most popular NFL DFS picks for SNF.

Which players should you target in your core NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football? Also, which potential NFL DFS values could help your NFL DFS lineups cash such as DeMarcus Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr. or Tyler Allgeier?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Falcons vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Falcons is Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson. The former Texas standout has emerged as a cornerstone of the Atlanta Falcons offense, especially evident in his 2024 and early 2025 performances. In 2024, he carried the ball 304 times for 1,456 yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns, while also catching 61 passes for 431 yards, showcasing both durability and versatility.

Through six weeks in 2025, Robinson has maintained a strong pace with 314 rushing yards on just 64 carries (about 4.9 yards per attempt), along with 18 receptions for 270 receiving yards. He has proven to be one of the most explosive players in the NFL, as evident by his 81-yard touchdown run in Week 6. Robinson continues to define himself not just as a workhorse back but as an all-purpose offensive weapon for the Falcons. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The former first-round pick out of Stanford is known for his speed, agility and ability to impact both the ground game and passing attack. In 2024, he appeared in just four games, rushing 50 times for 202 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and catching 15 passes for 146 yards without scoring a touchdown - a rare dry spell for the versatile back.

In 2025 through six games, McCaffrey has already logged 108 carries for 336 rushing yards (3.1 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown, while adding 46 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three receiving scores. After battling injuries in 2024, McCaffrey has once again become a focal point of San Francisco's offense, particularly as a receiving threat out of the backfield. His versatility continues to make him one of the most dynamic players in football. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Falcons

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Falcons vs. 49ers, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.