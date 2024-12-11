In a wide receiver room with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the Rams player with the most receiving touchdowns may surprise even the most attentive daily Fantasy football players. Demarcus Robinson (seven) leads the team in receiving touchdowns, but had his streak of back-to-back scores snapped last week against the Bills. Robinson suffered an AC joint sprain in the win and is an injury to monitor when forming a Thursday Night Football NFL DFS strategy for 49ers vs. Rams. Which receivers can provide value to NFL DFS lineups at cheaper prices than the studs in the NFL DFS player pool like Nacua, Kupp or Deebo Samuel?

Rams receiver Tutu Atwell played 45% of snaps last week, his most since Week 7, so if Robinson can't play, is Atwell someone who could be a strong cheaper asset for TNF NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has gone from fighting to prove his worth in the NFL to being on his way to potentially securing one of the most lucrative contracts in the NFL this offseason. Despite the 49ers' struggles with a 6-7 record this year, the losses shouldn't be pinned on Purdy as he's 12th in the league in passing yards (3,032), including 10th in yards per game (252.7), making him QB9 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis.

The Rams are allowing the second-most yards per pass (8.0) and rank 23rd in passing yards per game allowed (224.7) this season. Josh Allen dissected the Los Angeles defense with six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) while throwing for 342 yards last week. This is a crucial game for the 49ers to keep their postseason hopes alive and McClure expects a coach like Kyle Shanahan to find ways to replicate Buffalo's success against the Rams. Purdy had 292 yards and three touchdowns in his first meeting of the season against Los Angeles, McClure expects a similar output on Thursday. See who else to roster here.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. The second-year receiver had 12 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 44-42 win over the Bills last week. He is averaging 111.2 yards over his last five games with three touchdowns over that span. Nacua is averaging 88.5 yards per game this season and appears to be a full strength after missing five games with a knee injury suffered in Week 1.

Nacua has been Los Angeles' leading receiver in five straight games, despite competing with Cooper Kupp for targets. Nacua went from a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to setting rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) last season. There's no sophomore slump for Nacua and he's one McClure strongly recommends using in TNF NFL DFS picks. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Rams

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.