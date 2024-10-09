Week 6 of Thursday Night Football features an NFC West matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. This divisional-rivalry features plenty of stars in the NFL DFS player pool to consider for your NFL DFS strategy, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy, DK Metcalf and Geno Smith, so who should you include in your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks? Both teams are coming off upset losses, with the 49ers losing 24-23 to the Cardinals and the Seahawks losing 29-20 to the Giants last week. Should that affect your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS strategy?

Which offense should daily Fantasy football players target more in this matchup of two of the better skill-position groups in the NFL? What values are deeper in the NFL DFS player pool that would allow you to use some of the bigger-named players and still fill Seahawks vs. 49ers DFS lineups? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Seahawks vs. 49ers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jordan Mason. The 25-year-old is second in the NFL in rushing (536 yards) and demonstrates just how dominant the 49ers run game is, even with Christian McCaffrey (Achilles/calf) out. Statistically, the 49ers rushing attack hasn't fallen off despite being without their starting running back. Mason is averaging 107.2 rushing yards per game and leads the NFL in carries (105) as Kyle Shanahan continues to want to implement a bell cow running back approach even without McCaffrey.

Mason rushed for 89 yards on a season-high 6.4 yards per attempt last week. He's 15th in the NFL among runners with at least 30 carries in yards per rush (5.1) and he's scored a touchdown in three of five games this season. Mason has more than 85 yards in all five games this season with arguably an even higher floor than the quarterbacks in this matchup. As long as McCaffrey remains sidelined, Mason should be someone strongly considered for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, who is averaging 100.3 total yards per game this season. He has four touchdowns over three games and is an integral part of the offense in the rushing and passing attack. Walker rushed for at least 80 yards in his first two games and had seven receptions for 57 yards against the Giants last week.

Walker is 10th in the NFL in yards per rush (5.5) for players with at least 30 attempts. He had 80 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns two weeks ago against the Lions after missing back-to-back contests with an oblique injury. Walker played at least 66% of snaps in the first game of the season and last week when he's been at his most healthy and given Walker will be another week removed from the injury, McClure expects another productive performance from the running back. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set 49ers vs. Seahawks DFS lineups

