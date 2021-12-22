Provided there are no more postponements, 49ers vs. Titans in Week 16 will be the last Thursday Night Football game of the season. These are two of the most run-heavy teams in the league, as both rank among the top seven in rushing yards despite backfield injuries. Players buried on the depth chart early in the season have made major impacts lately, as D'Onta Foreman and Jeff Wilson Jr. are both coming off 100-yard games. They are just two of the many backs in this game who could factor into your NFL DFS strategy.

Fellow Titans running backs Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols combined for 110 scrimmage yards last week, so the Titans have depth even without Derrick Henry. The personnel may change for Tennessee, but the game plan likely won't for Thursday Night Football. So which backs should you favor for your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Titans, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Titans

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. He has become the ultimate offensive weapon due to his ability as a receiver and runner. In Week 15, Samuel caught four passes for 60 yards while also rushing for 29 yards and a score. His seven rushing TDs this year are tied for the most by a wide receiver in NFL history.

He posted his first 1,000-yard receiving season, while his 17.8 yards per reception leads the league. Samuel is as reliable as any skill position player, as he's posted at least 100 scrimmage yards or scored a touchdown in all but two games this season. Thus, you can see why McClure is all over him for Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has become a touchdown vulture in the red zone with back-to-back games with rushing scores. Tannehill now has seven rushing TDs on the season, which ranks 11th in the NFL and is as many as Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray combined.

Tannehill could take advantage of a Niners defense that has allowed an average of 263 passing yards over the last four games. The 49ers have also allowed seven passing TDs over that stretch in addition to allowing four rushing TDs to opposing quarterbacks on the season.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Titans vs. 49ers

