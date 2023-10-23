After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the San Francisco 49ers will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) are out, while Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is questionable. With Jefferson out, Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison steps into a more prominent role in the offense and could be one of the top NFL DFS picks. Addison will be a popular option in the NFL DFS player pool, but how much exposure should you have to him considering that San Francisco's defense ranks first in the NFL in scoring defense and third in total defense?

It's a single-game slate that will require you to diversify your NFL DFS lineups in order to win big in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Niners vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft found himself inserted in the starting lineup late in his rookie season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered injuries and Mr. Irrelevant never looked back.

He completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 2022 and has backed that up with an impressive season in 2023. Purdy is completing 67.5% of his passes for 1,395 yards and has 10 touchdowns against one interception over his first six games. He's averaging 8.6 yards per pass attempt and his 77.0 QBR leads the NFL.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Alexander Mattison. After four seasons of backing up Dalvin Cook, Minnesota released Cook this offseason and thrust Mattison into the starting role.

Thus far, he's rushed for 320 yards over his first six games and has also caught 18 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He's had double-digit touches in every game this season. That volume is a big reason why you'll want significant exposure to him in your NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Vikings vs. 49ers



McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.