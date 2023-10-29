A pair of two-win teams collide on Sunday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Chicago Bears. Two victories at this point of the 2023 NFL season is progress for the Bears, though some of their best players have injury designations in the NFL DFS player pool. Khalil Herbert is out with Justin Fields doubtful, leaving D.J. Moore as the biggest name to target for NFL DFS lineups. Meanwhile, this season has been a disappointment for the Chargers despite having stars like Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen.

Los Angeles' offense hasn't been the problem, but its defense ranks 31st in yards allowed. Therefore, players on the Bears that you normally may not even consider as NFL DFS picks could perform much better than what they've displayed so far this year. Who are those players to target for Chargers vs. Bears? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Chargers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bears vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Chargers QB Justin Herbert. The former Oregon product had a tough last outing but had accounted for multiple touchdowns in each of his first five games. Herbert and Josh Allen are the only NFL players with at least 10 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns this season.

The Bears have been shredded through the air all season as they've allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most passing yards. Five of the seven starting QBs they've faced have either passed for three touchdowns or over 300 yards. Chicago also averages the fewest sacks per game (1.4), and Herbert has a 9:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last four games he's been sacked fewer than two times.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Herbert with receiver Josh Palmer. He is coming off a career-high of 133 receiving yards and has emerged as a solid complement to Allen. Since Mike Williams (knee) was lost for the season in Week 3, Palmer has averaged 84 receiving yards over his last four games.

He's also been targeted at least seven times in each of those games, which is something not even Allen can say. The Bears have allowed five TDs to opposing WRs over their last four games, with most of those scores going to complementary wideouts instead of a team's No. 1 receiver. Palmer's still at a price point on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel where he'll leave cap space to roster star players, so he'd be a great addition to NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Bears. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Chargers

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.