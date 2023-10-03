Neither the Bears nor Commanders are thought of as offensive powers, but both teams scored four touchdowns last week leading into their Week 5 matchup of Thursday Night Football. The Bears fell to the Broncos, 31-28, and the Commanders nearly upset the defending NFC champion Eagles before losing in overtime, 34-1. Can both teams put together another strong offensive performance for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football? Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Washington's FedEx Field.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled to begin the season before completing 28 of 35 passes (80%) for 335 yards and four touchdowns last week. Can he repeat this performance and be trusted in NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? DJ Moore had his best game in Chicago with eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, so can daily Fantasy football players feel confident to use those two in NFL DFS stacks given their NFL DFS matchups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

McClure has turned his attention to Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin. The 28-year-old is coming off his best game of the season with eight receptions for 86 yards against a strong Eagles defense. McLaurin had his third straight 1,000-yard season for Washington last year and has emerged as the unquestioned WR1 for the Commanders.

The Bears have allowed at least 27 points in each game this season and teams are scoring 34.3 points per game against them this year, the second-most in the NFL. This should allow plenty of opportunities for McLaurin to produce against a defense allowing 383.3 yards per game, the sixth-most in the league. Washington has scored at least 30 points in two of its last three games and all this lines up for a huge day from McLaurin.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking McLaurin with quarterback Sam Howell. The fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has thrown for at least 290 yards in two of his four games this season, including completing 29 of 41 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown last week against the Eagles. He also added 40 rushing yards in his best running game of the season, adding additional Fantasy football value on the ground.

The Bears have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They've allowed three passing touchdowns in three of four games this season also and Howell has four touchdown passes this season. Russell Wilson completed 75% of his passes (21 of 28) for 223 yards and three touchdowns last week against Chicago. This is a strong matchup for Howell against one of the worst pass and scoring defenses in the NFL. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

