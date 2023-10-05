The Bears have lost 14 straight games dating back to last season heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders. There are several reasons for the losses, but the defense may be the most glaring. Chicago has allowed at least 27 points in all four games this season and in 13 of those 14 losses. The offense hasn't been much better, failing to score 28 points in the last 10 games before a 31-28 loss to the Broncos last week. Should you fill your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks with Commanders in this single-game slate?

The Bears have allowed the second-most Fantasy football points to quarterbacks this season, so Commanders QB Sam Howell could be a popular pick from the NFL DFS player pool. It worth rostering his pass-catchers like Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel in Bears vs. Commanders DFS lineups on TNF? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin. The 28-year-old is fresh off three straight 1,000-yard seasons and had his most productive game of the year last week. McLaurin had eight receptions for 86 yards against the Eagles and led all Commanders with 10 targets.

The Bears have the second-worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 34.3 points per game and at least 27 points in all four contests this year. Quarterbacks have feasted against Chicago's secondary and with McLaurin's heavy usage, he's likely to benefit from strong NFL DFS matchups throughout the game. Chicago is allowing 383.3 total yards per game, the sixth-most in the NFL. Washington has scored more than 30 points in two of their last three games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears receiver DJ Moore. Bears receiver DJ Moore. He showed flashes of WR1 potential last week with eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in his best game of the season. Moore can't succeed without quarterback Justin Fields, and the third-year signal-caller has had a poor start to the season. Fields entered last week with a 20.8 QBR, but last week's 28-for-35, 335-yard, four-touchdown effort was more of the performance Chicago imagined.

Moore is tied for the team lead in targets (24) with tight end Cole Kmet, nine more than anyone else on the team. Washington couldn't contain Eagles WR1 A.J. Brown, who had nine receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns last week, and if Fields can be as accurate as he was in Week 4, Moore has a chance to post similar numbers. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Commanders

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Commanders vs. Bears? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.