The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers have struggled this season, with Chicago at 2-7 and Carolina at 1-7. Both teams will hope to build momentum with a win as they go head-to-head in Week 10. They'll kick off the week's action on Thursday Night Football and it could be a battle of rookie quarterbacks with Justin Fields still listed as day-to-day with a thumb injury. Tyson Bagent has started the last three games for Chicago and the undrafted free agent would duel with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young should he be called on to start upon again.

So which quarterback should you trust more as you go to set your NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? It's a homecoming game for Bears running back D'Onta Foreman after he led the Panthers in rushing last season, and he could be a popular option in the NFL DFS player pool if Khalil Herbert (ankle) does not return. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Panthers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bears vs. Panthers on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Panthers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is coming off a disappointing three-interception game against the Colts, but he's avoided throwing an interception in four of his seven starts this season.

Young has also thrown for at least 200 yards in four of his last five starts and has seven touchdown passes over the last four weeks. Now, he'll take on a Chicago defense that ranks 28th in pass defense and has allowed 20 passing touchdowns over the first nine weeks of the season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore, who has 47 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns over his first nine games in Chicago. Moore spent his first five seasons in Carolina, catching 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns during that span.

Moore was traded to the Bears this offseason as part of the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers and he's immediately established himself as the No. 1 option. He had eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders in an earlier Thursday Night Football appearance this season. He's a player you should have significant exposure to, especially if Fields is able to return to action this week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Panthers vs. Bears

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.