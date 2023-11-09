When Adam Thielen signed a three-year contract with the Panthers this offseason, many NFL DFS players were unsure how he'd produce without Kirk Cousins. Joining a rebuilding Panthers team guided by rookie quarterback Bryce Young was a surprising move for a 10-year NFL veteran, but Thielen has proven he's more than just a system player benefiting from a high-powered offense. The 33-year-old is averaging his most yards per game (76.3) since the 2018 season and has four touchdowns.

Should you use Thielen in your NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football as the Carolina Panthers face the Chicago Bears to kick off the Week 10 NFL schedule? The Bears are allowing the fifth-most passing yards this season, so could TNF be one of the NFL DFS matchups to exploit?

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Panthers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft struggled with turnovers last week, throwing three interceptions against the Colts, but he entered the contest throwing for at least 200 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions over his previous four games.

The Bears have struggled against the pass all season. They've allowed three passing touchdowns in back-to-back games and Young appears more comfortable in the offense since returning from an ankle injury. Young passed for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns with five interceptions last season at Alabama en route to becoming the top overall selection. Thursday is a chance for him to show off in front of a national audience as to why he was that top pick.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Moore spent his first five seasons with the Panthers and caught 364 passes for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns despite a constantly churning quarterback carousel.

Moore was traded to Chicago during the offseason and is on pace for a career year, with 47 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns over the first nine games of the season. The last time he made an appearance on Thursday Night Football, Moore turned in the performance of a lifetime with eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Commanders in Week 5. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Panthers vs. Bears

