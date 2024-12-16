Week 15 of the 2024 NFL schedule will conclude with a Monday Night Football doubleheader, which means an expanded NFL DFS player pool for primetime NFL daily Fantasy players. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET with Vikings vs. Bears, while Raiders vs. Falcons will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET. How much exposure should you have to superstars like Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore, Brock Bowers and Bijan Robinson in your NFL DFS lineups and where can you differentiate your NFL DFS strategy for this two-game NFL DFS slate? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

McClure has turned his attention to Vikings vs. Bears and Raiders vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Bears, Raiders vs. Falcons

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Raiders tight end Brock Bowers ($6,600 on DraftKings, $7,600 on FanDuel). The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft leads NFL tight ends in receptions (87) and receiving yards (933) while also breaking Sam LaPorta's single-season record for receptions by a rookie tight end last week.

Bowers also has four touchdown receptions on the season, with three of those scores coming in the last five games. He's been targeted at least 10 times in six of his last nine games and he should see heavy volume once more against a bad Atlanta pass defense. The Falcons rank 25th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson ($8,200 on DraftKings, $9,500 on FanDuel). Jefferson has already notched his fifth 1,000-yard season in a row and enters Week 15 with 75 catches for 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last week, Jefferson had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season and his first multi-touchdown effort. He's had at least 100 yards in all three home games that he's played against the Bears in his career. See who else to roster here.

