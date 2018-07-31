NFL DFS: Best 2018 Hall of Fame Game FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Bears-Ravens

The 2018 NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. The daily Fantasy sports site FanDuel is running a $35,000 NFL Preseason Snap, among other NFL DFS tournaments. And before you enter that or any other NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS contest, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's the go-to authority for 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Game picks and lineups.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For the Hall of Game on Thursday, McClure loves Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst at $12,000 on FanDuel.

The former minor-league baseball player turned tight end put up huge numbers at South Carolina, recording almost 100 receptions over his final two seasons with the Gamecocks. Baltimore picked him 25th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft with the hopes of him making an immediate impact, so look for him to see extended snaps on Thursday.

Another pick he's all over: Bears running back Taquan Mizzell at $12,000 on FanDuel.

This is a revenge game for Mizzell after the Ravens signed him last year but released him before the start of the regular season. He was impressive with over 200 yards of total offense in the preseason last year, and he's trying to make his case to be the third running back in rookie head coach Matt Nagy's offense in Chicago.

The Bears will want to limit preseason reps for running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, so look for Mizzell to get a ton of opportunities.

