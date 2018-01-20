NFL DFS: Best Conference Championship DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For the AFC and NFC Championship Games of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, which includes Jaguars-Patriots and Vikings-Eagles, the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $1.7 million Fantasy Football Quarter-Millionaire. FanDuel is running a $1.25 million Sunday Million.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.

For DFS tournaments during the divisional round last week, he jumped all over Titans receiver Corey Davis as a strong value play at $3,400 on FanDuel. The result: Davis caught two touchdown passes and easily returned his best DFS performance of the season with 23.3 points on DraftKings. Anyone who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for Sunday's games and locked in his optimal NFL DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

One player he absolutely loves for Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor ($6,200 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings).

On a slate with only two games, Agholor provides both extreme value and sky-high upside. Minnesota allows just 83.6 yards per game on the ground, and McClure expects the Vikings to continue to stack the box and force QB Nick Foles to beat them through the air.

Expect two-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes to match up with Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, leaving 39-year-old Terence Newman to chase Agholor, who's 15 years younger. He had eight TDs during the regular season and should be peppered with targets on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Lock Agholor in at his affordable price and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge star like Patriots running back Dion Lewis, who's $7,700 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.

Lewis has been the centerpiece of New England's high-powered offense the last three weeks. He's cleared 100 yards from scrimmage in all three games and has 20 total catches, which gives you added points on sites that award points per reception.

Now, Lewis and the Patriots get a date with Jacksonville, who just gave up a monster fantasy day to Le'Veon Bell. Last week, the Jaguars let Bell go off for 67 yards and a score on the ground and a 9-88-1 stat line through the air. Look for similar production from Lewis, who has one of the highest ceilings of anyone on the two-game slate.

And if you believe Patriots QB Tom Brady will be limited in any way by a hand injury that required stitches, then expect Lewis to get even more touches Sunday. Lock him in and watch the points rain down.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper running back you're not even thinking about who is facing a defense that has proven it can't stop the run. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for the AFC and NFC title games? Visit SportsLine now to see the full Sunday DFS tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed the breakout performance by Corey Davis last week and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.