The 2022 NFL schedule is already halfway done, but daily Fantasy football players are still trying to hone their NFL DFS strategy as they prepare for a 10-game slate on Sunday. Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to be a battering ram, with five consecutive 100-yard games and a touchdown in six of his last seven contests. On Sunday, Henry and the Titans will take on the Denver Broncos, who are coming in off a bye, but allowed 346 rushing yards in their last two games before the off week. Henry will continue to be a popular option for Week 10 NFL DFS lineups as the focus of Tennessee's offense, but can he continue to deliver against a well-rested defense that ranks second in points allowed and yards allowed? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Bears tight end Cole Kmet at $3,400 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel. The former second-round pick caught 60 passes for 612 yards in his second season, but failed to get into the end zone in 2021. However, he's caught three touchdown passes in the last two weeks and has become Justin Fields' go-to option in the red zone.

Kmet doesn't play in a prolific passing offense, but the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL allows him to work the seams on play-action and he has a 22.7 percent red-zone target share. Now, Kmet and the Bears take on a Lions defense that ranks last in points allowed and yards allowed and Detroit has given up five touchdown receptions to tight ends in 2022.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Fresh off one of the best statistical seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history, Kupp is once again averaging over 100 yards per game and his 33.3% target share is the highest among NFL receivers.

Kupp has racked up a league-best 419 yards after catch and produced five 100-yard receiving games. He's also scored in four of those contests and produced at least 13.2 daily Fantasy points on both sites in every game of the year. He's a high-floor, high-ceiling option and draws an ideal matchup on Sunday against a Cardinals defense that ranks 25th against the pass.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

