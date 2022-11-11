After producing 45.7 points on DraftKings and 42.7 on FanDuel in Week 9 against the Dolphins, Bears quarterback Justin Fields draws one of the top NFL DFS matchups in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Detroit has allowed the second-most scramble yards (199) and fourth-most yards per scramble (9.1) this season. That's a potential match made in heaven for NFL daily Fantasy football players who are looking to win big in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s. However, he's far from the only option at quarterback in the NFL DFS player pool with superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott all available in the main slate. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Hill had his fifth game of at least 140 receiving yards in his last eight contests last week against Chicago and found the end zone for the first time since scoring twice in Week 2.

He became the fastest receiver in NFL history to 1,000 yards and now leads the league with 76 receptions and 1,104 yards. Hill also leads the NFL in target rate (36.0%) and deep targets (19) and is a candidate to go off again since he takes on a Browns defense that ranks 22nd in adjusted yards per pass attempt allowed (6.4).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Fresh off one of the best statistical seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history, Kupp is once again averaging over 100 yards per game and his 33.3% target share is the highest among NFL receivers.

Kupp has racked up a league-best 419 yards after catch and produced five 100-yard receiving games. He's also scored in four of those contests and produced at least 13.2 daily Fantasy points on both sites in every game of the year. He's a high-floor, high-ceiling option and draws an ideal matchup on Sunday against a Cardinals defense that ranks 25th against the pass. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Week 10. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.