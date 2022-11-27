New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson for Week 12 against Chicago, so Mike White will make his first start since Week 10 of last year. Jets fans will remember that White threw four interceptions in a 45-17 loss against the Bills during that game, but he'll have first-round pick Garrett Wilson to throw to this time around. The Bears' defense has struggled, so could White or Garrett Wilson get the call in your Week 12 NFL DFS lineups? With Bears quarterback Justin Fields expected to sit, can you trust any Bears or Jets player in the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's Week 12 slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 12 is Broncos running back Latavius Murray at $5,000 on DraftKings and $6,200 on FanDuel. Denver just released starter Melvin Gordon, and with Javonte Williams (knee) on injured reserve, Murray should dominate the workload.

Murray already had a sizable role in Denver's offense after joining the team in Week 6, producing 265 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in five games despite not topping 50% of the snaps in each game. He's now scored in three of his last four games has a strong matchup against Carolina's 27th-ranked run defense.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Hill finished with just 44 yards two weeks ago against Cleveland in a matchup where the game script favored Miami's rushing attack. He still caught five passes and a touchdown, but in the four games before that, he came away with 38 receptions for 580 yards and a score.

Hill and the Dolphins will take on the Texans in Week 12, and while Houston has struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks, Hill should still be counted on to produce big plays. Texans cornerback Derek Stingley (hamstring) has been trending towards not playing as the game has approached, which should benefit Hill and fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle. Regardless, Miami is likely to have much more of the possession in the game than Houston, and Hill will have a high floor when it comes to his Week 12 volume. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

