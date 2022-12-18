Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler hasn't had the type season many expected of him after he racked up 1,558 total offensive yards last year. Since Week 6, he's only had one game with more than 50 rushing yards, but over the last three weeks, he's snagged 24 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers are fighting for an AFC Wild Card spot in Week 15 against a fading Tennessee Titans team, but should you include Ekeler in your Week 15 NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Titans running back Derrick Henry might be a top choice in the NFL DFS player pool this week after he produced his first 100-yard game since Week 9 last Sunday against Jacksonville. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 15, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. He only has 137 rushing yards over his last five games, but he has 12 carries in two of the last three games and 12 catches for 95 yards during that span.

The Saints are back from a bye against the Atlanta Falcons, who have given up the eighth-most rushing yards this season. All but 333 of the 1,684 rushing yards surrendered by the Falcons have come from opposing running backs, and Atlanta has also given up 429 receiving yards and three touchdowns to the position. Kamara has a career 4.65 yards per carry average against the Falcons, and he should be the focal point of the Saints' offense in Week 15.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce has just four receptions in each of his last three games, but last week against Denver, he turned those grabs into 71 yards. In Week 15, the Chiefs take on the Houston Texans, who allowed Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz to catch 6-of-10 passes for 87 yards last week.

The Texans' Achilles heel on defense this season has been their rush defense, but Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco hasn't gone over 70 rushing yards in his last three games. Additionally, Houston actually did a strong job keeping Dallas running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in check last week. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games, and continuing that trend includes a healthy dose of Kelce this week against Houston. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

