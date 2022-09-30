Just three quarterbacks have at least 700 passing yards and 100 rushing yards, and two of them, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, will share the field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts is the other, and dual-threat quarterbacks have provided many avenues for daily Fantasy football players to accumulate NFL DFS points. Which would make the best option for your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups?

Perhaps looking at the defenses they are going against would be the right NFL DFS strategy since not all teams deter opposing quarterbacks equally. Baltimore has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing signal-callers, so Allen appears to have the edge when it comes to NFL DFS matchups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 4 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In Week 3, McClure had Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of his core NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hurts had 340 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns, returning 30.6 points on DraftKings and 27.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a huge day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 4 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 4 is Bills receiver Stefon Diggs ($8,400 on DraftKings, $8,700 on FanDuel). Diggs is off to such a strong start that last week's seven grabs for 74 yards is now a subpar game for him. Even with that showing, he leads the NFL in receiving yards (344) and receiving touchdowns (four) while ranking second in receptions (27).

Baltimore ranks dead last against wide receivers. It wasn't just Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle who shredded the team in Week 2, as DeVante Parker just posted 156 receiving yards against the Ravens last week. Baltimore has allowed 175 more receiving yards to opposing wideouts than any other team and now it faces the NFL's receiving leader. Diggs is a no-brainer as a Week 4 NFL DFS pick.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions running Jamaal Williams at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Williams is tied for the NFL lead with four touchdowns and has averaged 65.7 scrimmage yards per game. With D'Andre Swift (shoulder) expected out, Williams should be the bell cow back on Sunday versus Seattle.

Jamaal Williams ranks fifth among running backs in Fantasy points despite playing fewer than 40% of Detroit's offensive snaps. With Swift sidelined, he has an extremely high Fantasy ceiling on Sunday. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 4 and beyond? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.