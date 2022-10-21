It turns out that Saquon Barkley isn't the only stud running back in the Big Apple, as Breece Hall has made a strong impression in NFL DFS lineups over the last three weeks. The rookie has averaged 132 scrimmage yards with three total touchdowns over that stretch, which includes three Jets wins. He now ranks fifth among running backs in Fantasy points, trailing only Nick Chubb, Barkley, Austin Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey. Can you trust him in your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS picks for Week 7?

With that production, Hall's price tags have risen on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. He's no longer a bargain in the NFL DFS player pool, but daily Fantasy football owners won't care about his cost if he can produce in Week 7 like he has over previous games. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 7's Sunday slate, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 7 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Lamb has produced the 14th most Fantasy points among receivers this season despite playing mostly with a backup quarterback. With Dak Prescott expected to return on Sunday, Lamb's prospects are even greater for Week 7.

Lamb has gone over 75 scrimmage yards in four of his last five games, and that should be the floor for Sunday. Dallas takes on Detroit, which unquestionably has the league's worst defense, ranking last in both points allowed and yards allowed. In just its last two games alone, Detroit has allowed opposing top wideouts to total 260 yards and a touchdown, and as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver, Lamb is a must-start for Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III at $5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. The rookie made his first career start last week and did not disappoint, as he produced 110 total yards and scored a touchdown. Walker has now increased his rushing yards in every game this season.

Walker has no competition for carries at the running back position with Rashaad Penny out for the season, and Seattle has averaged 174 rushing yards over its last three games. The Seahawks will visit the Chargers on Sunday, and L.A. has allowed the fourth most Fantasy points to running backs this season. Four of the last five starting backs they've faced have gone over 100 total yards, and the Chargers are allowing 5.6 yards per carry. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 7? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.