Though just two teams are on bye in Week 8, many of the league's top quarterbacks are either off or playing in a primetime game. Thus, the NFL DFS player pool for Sunday's slate features stars like Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray. This also presents an opportunity to save money when rostering a quarterback in daily Fantasy football lineups and utilizing your excess NFL DFS salary cap space on other positions.

Perhaps one of your NFL DFS stacks could include the Commanders' Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin. McLaurin never developed a rapport with Carson Wentz, but the wideout found the end zone in Heinicke's first start last week. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 8, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Week 8 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $7,100 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Since returning from injury in Week 5, Kamara leads the NFL with 423 scrimmage yards and has gone over 100 total yards in each of his last three games. Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have not practiced this week after missing the last few games, so the bulk of the offense should once again fall on Kamara's shoulders.

New Orleans hosts the Raiders on Sunday, and Las Vegas is the ideal opponent to maximize the strengths of a player like Kamara. The Raiders have allowed the fifth-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs, and the passing game is what separates Kamara from many other backs. Last week, Vegas allowed 108 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards to Texans' running backs.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. The speedy wideout is coming off a seven-catch, 72-yard game and leads the NFL in receptions (57) and receiving yards (773) for the season.

The return of Tua Tagovailoa from injury last week boosts Hill's stock going forward since both of his touchdowns on the season came with Tagovailoa throwing him the ball. Hill has a chance of finding the end zone on Sunday against the Lions, who rank last in the NFL in points allowed per game, in addition to ranking last in yards allowed. Across six games, the Lions have allowed a total of eight wideouts to produce at least 90 yards or score a touchdown. Given Hill's volume this year, the odds are in his favor to achieve one of those marks, if not both. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 8's Sunday games? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.