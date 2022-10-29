A former rushing champ and a rookie will share the field in Week 8 as Derrick Henry and the Titans visit Dameon Pierce and the Texans. Both running backs rank among the top six in rushing yards, as each has averaged over 100 yards on the ground over the last four games. While Henry will do serious damage to your NFL DFS salary cap on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, Pierce is a relative bargain considering his production and one of the potential NFL DFS sleepers.

Henry is among the two most expensive backs on both sites, while Pierce is outside the top 10 in the NFL DFS player pool. The fourth-rounder tops all rookies in rushing yards and remains one of the best daily Fantasy football values at his price tags. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 8, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at $6,100 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel. Starter Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's game, thus making Pollard the every-down back. In the only previous game that Elliott missed due to injury, Pollard had 69 rushing yards, 63 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

Even with splitting time with Elliott this year, Pollard has still ranks among the top 25 running backs in Fantasy points. In the four games this year in which Pollard's received at least 10 touches, he's averaged 91 scrimmage yards. Dallas takes on Chicago in Week 8, and the last six starting RBs have averaged 118.9 scrimmage yards versus the Bears. They've also scored seven touchdowns over those six contests, so Pollard is a must-start for Week 8 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. The speedy wideout is coming off a seven-catch, 72-yard game and leads the NFL in receptions (57) and receiving yards (773) for the season.

The return of Tua Tagovailoa from injury last week boosts Hill's stock going forward since both of his touchdowns on the season came with Tagovailoa throwing him the ball. Hill has a chance of finding the end zone on Sunday against the Lions, who rank last in the NFL in points allowed per game, in addition to ranking last in yards allowed. Across six games, the Lions have allowed a total of eight wideouts to produce at least 90 yards or score a touchdown. Given Hill's volume this year, the odds are in his favor to achieve one of those marks, if not both. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

