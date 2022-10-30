Because of his running ability and progression as a passer, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has become one of the most valuable NFL daily Fantasy football picks. His return from a bye in Week 8 could make him one of the most highly rostered players in the NFL DFS player pool. Hurts is completing a career-high 66.8% of his passes and averaging an impressive 8.4 yards per pass attempt while also rushing for 293 yards and six touchdowns. He'll take on a Steelers defense that ranks 28th in yards allowed, one of the top NFL DFS matchups of the week.

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce has become a mainstay in NFL DFS lineups by producing at least 100 scrimmage yards the last four weeks. However, he'll have a difficult matchup against a Titans run defense that ranks fourth in the league. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 8, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at $6,100 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel. Starter Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's game, thus making Pollard the every-down back. In the only previous game that Elliott missed due to injury, Pollard had 69 rushing yards, 63 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns.

Even with splitting time with Elliott this year, Pollard has still ranks among the top 25 running backs in Fantasy points. In the four games this year in which Pollard's received at least 10 touches, he's averaged 91 scrimmage yards. Dallas takes on Chicago in Week 8, and the last six starting RBs have averaged 118.9 scrimmage yards versus the Bears. They've also scored seven touchdowns over those six contests, so Pollard is a must-start for Week 8 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,500 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. An offseason move from Kansas City to Miami had season-long and daily Fantasy football players wondering how Hill's productivity might be affected. However, he has been as involved in the offense as ever and in many ways has been even more prolific with the Dolphins.

Hill has been targeted 78 times during the first seven weeks of the season and leads the NFL with 57 receptions for 773 yards. His 110.4 receiving yards per game are a career-high and the underlying data is exceptional as well. Hill's 32.4% target share is second and his 38.5% air yards share is seventh among receivers. Now, he'll take on a Lions defense that ranks last in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3). You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

