The Baltimore Ravens (11-5) can clinch the AFC North with a victory over the Cleveland Browns (3-13) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) at 8 p.m. ET and although the Steelers wouldn't be able to win the North, a loss could drop Pittsburgh's seeding from No. 5 and a matchup against the Texans. Is seeding for a road playoff game enough to motivate the Steelers to play their starters and stronger options in the NFL DFS player pool like Russell Wilson, Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris or Pat Freiermuth? The Bengals will be highly motivated regardless of the first game's outcome, so although it will be expensive, should your NFL DFS strategy include Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase NFL DFS stacks due to their dominance for NFL DFS lineups this season? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($8,600 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). Chase showcased again how he's become the WR1 in Fantasy football this season after having nine receptions for 102 yards in a thrilling 30-24 overtime victory over the Broncos last week to keep Cincinnati's playoff hopes alive. He was targeted 15 times as it was the third time in the last seven games Chase received at least 15 targets as the focal point in the offense. With Saturday being a must-win scenario for the Bengals for even a chance at making the postseason, McClure expects another heavy volume and usage from Chase.

Chase enters Week 18 with the wide receiver triple crown as he leads the NFL in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,612) and touchdowns (16). He has a sizable lead in all three categories as well as he seeks to become just the fifth receiver since 1970 to win the receiver triple crown, displaying how dominant his season has been over his peers. The 24-year-old had six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in his first matchup against the Steelers this season during an active stretch where Chase has scored at least one touchdown in five of his last seven contests. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). The 26-year-old rushed for a season-high 71 yards last week and added five receptions for 41 yards for a season-high 112 total yards. Warren out-snapped fellow running back Najee Harris, 40-34, as it was the fourth straight week he led the Pittsburgh backfield in plays.

Warren has rushed for at least 45 yards in three straight games and had back-to-back performances with more than 40 receiving yards as he's becoming a more focal point of the offense over recent weeks. The Bengals allowed Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin to rush for 69 yards on 10 carries (6.9 yards per carry) after Browns running back Jerome Ford rushed for 92 yards on 11 carries (8.4 yards per rush) as running backs have had recent success against Cincinnati. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

