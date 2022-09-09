After one of the most exciting off-seasons in recent memory, many quarterbacks will debut for their new teams on Sunday. Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota are starting for Pittsburgh and Atlanta, respectively, as the two former No. 2 overall picks look to resurrect their careers. Baker Mayfield will get a visit from his former squad, the Browns, while Matt Ryan makes his debut for the Colts. With the uncertainty of how a player will integrate into a new team, are any of these QBs worth using as Week 1 NFL DFS picks? NFL DFS lineups should combine high-priced star players with economical value picks. None of the aforementioned should do too much damage to your NFL DFS salary cap, but will their production match their cost? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). While there's justified concern whether McCaffrey can hold up for a full 17-game season, those worries aren't present for just one game. In each of the five full games he played last year, McCaffrey showed off his all-purpose abilities by posting at least 100 scrimmage yards.

McCaffrey could make an impact in Week 1 through the air since the Browns were vulnerable last season. Just three teams allowed more receiving TDs to opposing running backs than Cleveland in 2021. McCaffrey leads all active running backs in Fantasy points per game (PPR leagues), and is coming at a discount as just the third most expensive RB on FanDuel and DraftKings. You'll want to jump on him at these price tags before they rise as the season goes on.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $6,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce scored seven touchdowns over his last six regular and postseason games last year and should be an even bigger focal point of the Chiefs' offense with Tyreek Hill off to Miami.

There are several moving parts in Kansas City with so many new faces at receiver, and it will take time for Patrick Mahomes to get in sync with those players. Thus, someone he has an excellent rapport with should flourish early in the season. Vegas is expecting a high-scoring game between the Chiefs and Cardinals, which has the highest over/under of any Week 1 game. With Kelce coming in on a six-game touchdown streak, he has a strong chance of contributing to the point total. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

