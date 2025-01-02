The Cleveland Browns are the biggest longshots of the 2024 NFL season, 17.5-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to the latest Week 18 NFL odds. The Browns (3-13) only have draft position on the line, whereas the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) can clinch the AFC North with a victory in their 4:30 p.m. ET matchup. With only four teams in action on Saturday, daily Fantasy football players still need to look into Cleveland players when forming an NFL DFS strategy. Running back D'Onta Foreman played 47% of snaps last week with Jerome Ford missing part of the game with an ankle injury, and the 28-year-old running back rushed for 49 yards.

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. had three receptions in a 20-3 loss to Miami. With oddsmakers liking the chances of a lopsided score, is Strong the better option for your NFL DFS strategy due to his pass-catching ability? To include stars like Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow in NFL DFS lineups, finding values with upside is crucial. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Browns vs. Ravens and Bengals vs. Steelers on Saturday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($8,000 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). Jackson threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 46 yards in Baltimore's first meeting against Cleveland, which resulted in a 29-24 upset loss in Week 8. The Ravens are 6-2 since that defeat, including winning three straight, and have scored at least 30 points in all six of those victories behind Jackson, who is the QB1 in Fantasy football this season.

The Browns are allowing the 10th-most Fantasy football points to opposing quarterbacks this season and Dolphins backup quarterback Tyler Huntley even had a top-12 Fantasy football quarterback performance against Cleveland last week. Huntley completed 22 of 26 passes (84.6%) for 225 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Last week was Huntley's first start since October and if Huntley, who has started 13 games over five seasons, can put together a top performance like that against Cleveland, Jackson certainly has the potential for an elite NFL DFS performance.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). The 26-year-old rushed for a season-high 71 yards last week and added five receptions for 41 yards for a season-high 112 total yards. Warren out-snapped fellow running back Najee Harris, 40-34, as it was the fourth straight week he led the Pittsburgh backfield in plays.

Warren has rushed for at least 45 yards in three straight games and had back-to-back performances with more than 40 receiving yards as he's becoming a more focal point of the offense over recent weeks. The Bengals allowed Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin to rush for 69 yards on 10 carries (6.9 yards per carry) after Browns running back Jerome Ford rushed for 92 yards on 11 carries (8.4 yards per rush) as running backs have had recent success against Cincinnati.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.