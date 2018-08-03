NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 1 FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks for August 9

NFL DFS players get an early start on the 2018 season with the daily Fantasy sites FanDuel and DraftKings running contests for Week 1 of the preseason, starting on Thursday, August 9. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments like the $100,000 Post Pattern on DraftKings or the $50,000 Thursday Preseason Snap on FanDuel, be sure to check out Mike McClure's top NFL DFS picks and optimal lineups. McClure is a predictive data engineer with nearly $2 million in career winnings who uses simulations and advanced data to set winning lineups.



For Week 1 of the 2018 NFL Preseason, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer.



Kizer is battling with Brett Hundley to be Aaron Rodgers' backup in Green Bay this season, and preseason action will go a long way in determining the winner.



Green Bay's passing attack should be able to put up big numbers against the Titans in Week 1 of the preseason. That's because the Titans have been decimated in the secondary with injuries in camp, including losing starting safety Johnathan Cyprien and reserve cornerback Tye Smith.



Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over for Preseason Week 1: Browns running back Nick Chubb.



The rookie out of Georgia is looking to make his mark in a crowded backfield in Cleveland. The Browns largely know what to expect from veterans Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson, so expect Chubb to see significant playing time on Thursday against the New York Giants, a team that had one of the worst run defenses in the league last year.



