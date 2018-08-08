NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 1 FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks for Thursday, August 9

There's still a month until the NFL season officially kicks off, but NFL DFS players can get in on the action right now. The daily fantasy sports sites DraftKings and FanDuel are holding numerous tournaments for the main slate of Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Thursday with 12 games on tap. Big names and players you haven't heard of will both be on the field, so you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from predictive data engineer Mike McClure before finalizing your daily fantasy football tournament rosters.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



For Week 1 of the 2018 NFL Preseason, where every player on FanDuel is priced at $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, McClure loves Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer.



Kizer is battling with Brett Hundley to be Aaron Rodgers' backup in Green Bay this season, and preseason action will go a long way in determining the winner.



Green Bay's passing attack should be able to put up big numbers against the Titans in Week 1 of the preseason. That's because the Titans have been decimated in the secondary with injuries in camp, including losing starting safety Johnathan Cyprien and reserve cornerback Tye Smith.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over for Week 1 of the preseason: Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister.



There has been plenty of buzz about Hollister's upside this offseason as New England looks for a reliable option behind Rob Gronkowski. Dwyane Allen was disappointing last season and Troy Niklas was released this summer, opening the door for Hollister to see extended action.



Bill Belichick and the Patriots will want to see exactly what they have in the second-year player out of Wyoming. Look for Hollister to take a majority of the reps on Thursday against a Washington secondary that was among the worst in the league in pass defense in 2017. He's somebody you should be all over on DraftKings and FanDuel on Thursday.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 1 of the NFL Preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineup for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.