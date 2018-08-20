NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 2 DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Monday, August 20

For the Monday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens that closes out the second week of the 2018 NFL preseason, the daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $75,000 Flea Flicker, while FanDuel is hosting a $15,000 Preseason Snap. With veteran stars and players you haven't heard of alike taking the field, you'll want to check out Mike McClure's top NFL DFS picks before setting your own NFL DFS lineups in any tournament. McClure is a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in winnings, and he serves as a predictive data engineer at SportsLine.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.



On Friday, he rostered Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who had rushing and receiving touchdowns and went for 16.5 points on FanDuel. He also had Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 87 yards and a touchdown on four catches and piled up 16.7 points on FanDuel.



For Monday's single-game slate of Colts-Ravens, we can tell you that McClure is banking on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.



After missing 2017 due to a shoulder injury, Luck is making up for lost time this preseason. He has been impressive in camp and led the Colts on two scoring drives in the opener last week. He's a top NFL DFS pick that needs to be in lineups on Monday.



Another NFL DFS pick McClure loves: Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines.



Monday night is a golden opportunity for Hines because the Colts are holding Marlon Mack (hamstring) out against the Ravens. A rookie fourth-round pick out of NC State, Hines has received first-team work in practice and he's battling fellow rookie Jordan Wilkins for positioning on the Colts' depth chart.



Hines had almost 70 total catches over his last two seasons in college, so expect Indy to utilize him as a change-of-pace back and a receiver out of the backfield on Monday Night Football. Lock him in a top NFL DFS pick for Monday and watch the points rain down.



