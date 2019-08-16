NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Friday, August 16, 2019

Finding the right matchup to exploit in NFL DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. And Friday's main slate on DraftKings and FanDuel, which features three exhibition games, is offering contests with big-time prizes like the $80K Preseason Special on DraftKings and the $30K NFL Preseason Snap on FanDuel. Whether it's a backup quarterback who has a favorable matchup against a porous defense, or a running back who's capable of putting up a monster stat line, finding the right NFL DFS value picks is key. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with Bills vs. Panthers, so be sure to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure before locking in your own rosters. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He's made some spot-on selections in the 2019 NFL preseason thus far as well, rostering 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd on both sites in Week 1. The result: Hurd exploded with two touchdowns and was one of the highest-scoring wide receivers of the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen some huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's games.

For Friday's action, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, we can tell you one of McClure's top preseason NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Elijah Holyfield. The undrafted free-agent running back put on a show in his first NFL preseason game. In fact, the rookie out of Georgia led the Panthers in rushing with eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. He's expected to see a major workload again on Friday night against a Bills defense that gave up 105 rushing yards to the Colts last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers receiver Justin Watson. Tampa Bay's offense put up 28 points in its preseason opener with Watson hauling in four of seven targets for 37 yards. With Adam Humphries now in Tennessee and DeSean Jackson back in Philadelphia, Tampa Bay is searching for depth at the wide receiver position, and the Buccaneers are giving Watson, a 6-foot-2, 215 pound receiver, an extended look as he battles to make the final 53 man roster.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Friday night in Week 2 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.