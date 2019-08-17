NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Saturday, August 17, 2019

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL preseason rolls on Saturday with five games on the schedule for NFL DFS players to evaluate. The action kicks off with Colts vs. Browns at 4 p.m. ET, with four games coming at 7 p.m. ET or later. The late action includes Patriots vs. Titans at 7 p.m. ET, a battle of Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel against his former teammate Tom Brady. AFC contenders the Chiefs and Patriots play at 7:30 p.m. ET, Lions vs. Texans is at 8 p.m. ET and the evening wraps up from Honolulu, where the Cowboys and Rams battle at Aloha Stadium at 10 p.m. ET. Before studying the extended depth charts for each team and entering any NFL DFS contests on FanDuel or DraftKings for Saturday, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro and his top NFL DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you crush your selections.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He's made some spot-on selections in the 2019 NFL preseason thus far as well, rostering 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd on both sites in Week 1. The result: Hurd exploded with two touchdowns and was one of the highest-scoring wide receivers of the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen some huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Saturday's NFL preseason games.

For Saturday's action, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, we can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Colts quarterback Chad Kelly. Kelly was dynamic in Week 1 of the preseason, going 13 for 19 for 121 yards of passing while adding four carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He should see plenty of reps against the Browns on Saturday as Indianapolis gets him ready to potentially be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett should Andrew Luck (ankle) miss time in the preseason.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys running back Mike Weber, who should see extended action as Dallas looks for depth in the midst of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. Weber led all Dallas rushers with six carries in Week 1, and though he only turned those into 18 yards, he's in position to go off for bigger numbers against the Rams since Sean McVay is known for holding out starters and keeping it basic in the preseason.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday in Week 2 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.