NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday, August 15, 2019

The second week of the NFL preseason will likely feature more playing time for starters, but the bulk of the game will still primarily belong to the less-heralded players fighting to make the final 53. Crafting your lineups for NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings could be a challenge, but savvy players should be able to find plenty of value on Thursday with five games on the NFL schedule. Rookie running backs like Miles Sanders, Justice Hill and Bryce Love will all hope to make the most of their touches in order to stand out in crowded backfields on Thursday night. As a result, they could make for intriguing additions to NFL DFS lineups. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with Eagles vs. Jets, so be sure to see the Thursday NFL DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you create your own rosters.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He's made some spot-on selections in the 2019 NFL preseason thus far as well, rostering 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd on both sites in Week 1. The result: Hurd exploded with two touchdowns and was one of the highest-scoring wide receivers of the weekend. Anyone who has followed McClure's picks has seen some huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's games.

For Thursday's action, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, we can tell you one of McClure's top preseason NFL DFS picks is Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The former Ohio State receiver has wowed during training camp, with some reports claiming that McLaurin could even stake a claim to the No. 1 receiver role in Washington.

McLaurin still has work to do to sew that up and he'll try to make the most of his preexisting chemistry with Redskins first-round pick Dwayne Haskins from their days as a quarterback-wide receiver tandem in Columbus. McLaurin only saw one snap in the first preseason game, but because of the way he's shot up the depth chart, he should see more action on Thursday night. In fact, head coach Jon Gruden admitted this week he didn't know that McLaurin "was this good."

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons running back Brian Hill, who leads all rushers in the 2019 NFL preseason with 19 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. With Tevin Coleman now in San Francisco and Devonta Freeman coming off a groin injury, Atlanta is searching for depth at the position, and the Falcons are giving Hill an extended look as he battles Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison for playing time behind the veteran.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday night in Week 2 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.