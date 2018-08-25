NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 3 DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Saturday, August 25

The third weekend of the preseason is referred to as the "dress rehearsal" because starters often play into the second half as they get in their final work before the regular season begins. That makes it a popular weekend for NFL DFS, and Saturday's main slate on FanDuel and DraftKings features six games beginning at 4 p.m. ET, including Saints-Chargers and Rams-Texans. Before you set any NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and a predictive data engineer for SportsLine.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



McClure has had some spot-on preseason NFL DFS picks already. In Week 2, he was all over Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who had rushing and receiving touchdowns and went for 16.5 points on FanDuel. He also rostered Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 87 yards and a touchdown on four catches and piled up 16.7 points on FanDuel.



For the main NFL DFS slate on Saturday, every player on FanDuel costs $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500.



One thing we can tell you: McClure is banking on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.



Luck is expected to see his most extensive action of the preseason on Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a major shoulder injury. He'll try to prove he's ready for the 2018 season after missing all of 2017, so lock him in as a top NFL DFS pick for Saturday.



McClure is stacking Luck with wide receiver Ryan Grant.



Grant is coming off a career year in Washington where he had 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns. He's been working as the No. 2 receiver for Indianapolis this preseason and should get plenty of snaps on Saturday.

No. 1 wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be limited or held out on Saturday as he deals with a shoulder injury, so Luck-Grant is a top NFL DFS stack you should be all over. He'll get plenty of playing time with Luck, a three-time Pro Bowler who had 31 touchdowns in 2016.

McClure is also targeting a receiver capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. He's projected to see extended time, so this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.