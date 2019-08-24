NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Saturday, August 24, 2019

The 2019 NFL preseason continues on Saturday with six games on the evening slate. It's Week 3 of the preseason, which means we'll see more starters getting significant snaps than in any other exhibition game, and half a dozen games means you'll have a loaded NFL DFS player pool to create your NFL DFS lineups from. The Chiefs will take on the 49ers on Saturday and we'll get an extensive look at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the rest of the healthy players in the NFL's No. 1 offense. However, you'll have to look specifically at matchups and who will be in the most advantageous situation to produce with 90-man rosters giving you a variety of options. That's why you'll want to check out the optimal NFL DFS strategy from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career, before finalizing your own NFL DFS picks for Saturday.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He's made some spot-on selections in the preseason thus far as well, rostering 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd on both sites in Week 1, when he caught two touchdown passes, and Steelers receiver James Washington (four catches, 78 yards) in Week 2. Anyone who has followed McClure's Fantasy football picks has seen some huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Saturday's games in Week 3 of the preseason.

For Saturday's action in Week 3, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, we can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Bears running back David Montgomery. A third-round pick out of Iowa State in the 2019 NFL Draft, Montgomery can make his case to be the lead back in Chicago this season with a big performance on Saturday against the Colts. He's turned six touches into 46 yards and a touchdown thus far in the preseason, and the back who rated as one of the toughest to tackle in college football over the past two years could get double-digit carries on Saturday.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson. The sixth-round pick out of Utah State has been impressing throughout training camp and there's an emerging notion that he has the ability to usurp Carlos Hyde as the backup to Damien Williams. Thompson has 81 yards from scrimmage and a score on 10 touches this preseason, and he should be worked into the rotation extensively on Saturday against San Francisco.

Thompson put up 1,395 yards from scrimmage and scored 16 times on just 176 touches in his lone season as the starter for Utah State. At 5-foot-8, he has a low center of gravity, maintains his balance well through contact and catches the ball effectively out of the backfield. Those are traits that the Chiefs go wild for and it's why you'll want him in your NFL DFS lineups on Saturday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday in Week 3 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.