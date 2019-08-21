NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 3 DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday, August 22, 2019

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is often referred to as the dress rehearsal because teams generally give their starters two or three quarters of action. That means NFL DFS players should be able to bank on more familiar names on Thursday, but with reserves still expected to see plenty of time, there are plenty of tough calls to make. With six games on the 2019 NFL preseason schedule for Thursday, NFL DFS players have plenty of contests to choose from, like the $40K NFL Preseason Snap on FanDuel and the $150K Dress Rehearsal on DraftKings. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings, and his optimal preseason NFL DFS lineups and advice can help you make all the right calls.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. He's made some spot-on selections in the preseason thus far as well, rostering 49ers receiver Jalen Hurd on both sites in Week 1, when he caught two touchdown passes, and Steelers receiver James Washington (four catches, 78 yards) in Week 2. Anyone who has followed McClure's Fantasy football picks has seen some huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's games in Week 3 of the preseason.

For Thursday's action, where every player on FanDuel is $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500, we can tell you one of McClure's top preseason NFL DFS picks is Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen. Acquired in an offseason trade with the Cardinals, the 2018 first round pick out of UCLA is in a tight battle with Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the Week 1 starter for Miami. And McClure is expecting Rosen to get the majority of the work on Thursday as the Dolphins further evaluate the young quarterback who has led Miami with 293 passing yards in the preseason.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who is competing with Jordan Howard to be the lead back in Philadelphia. Sanders, who had 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns in his final year at Penn State, was impressive in Week 2 of the preseason with five carries for 31 yards. Howard, meanwhile, has struggled to find much room, rushing seven times for 23 yards. Sanders can make his case to be the clear-cut No. 1 back for the Eagles, and McClure is expecting tournament-winning numbers from him.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday night in Week 3 of the NFL preseason? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.