NFL DFS: Best Preseason Week 4 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for Thursday, August 30

NFL DFS players get a final opportunity to cash in on the preseason Thursday with a massive 16-game main slate that features every NFL team in action. Daily Fantasy sports sites have plenty of options such as the $50,000 Preseason Snap on FanDuel and the $80,000 Post Pattern on DraftKings. It can be challenging to predict how long stars will play and which backups will see the most playing time, so you'll want to check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and a predictive data engineer for SportsLine.



McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.



McClure has had some spot-on preseason NFL DFS picks already. In Week 3, he was all over Rams running back John Kelly. The result: Kelly exploded for 64 yards on the ground and two touchdowns -- returning 18.4 points on FanDuel.



For the main NFL DFS slate on Thursday, every player on FanDuel costs $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500.



One thing we can tell you: McClure is banking on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.



Luck has been impressive in his return this preseason with a 62.5 percent completion percentage, 204 passing yards and a touchdown. He's a top NFL DFS pick that needs to be in your lineups.

McClure is stacking Luck with tight end Eric Ebron, who had 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 of the preseason.



Luck and Ebron have developed a strong rapport in the red zone, and the offseason acquisition from the Lions has been the leading receiver in the preseason for Indianapolis with nine catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. This a top NFL DFS stack you should be all over on Thursday.



McClure is also targeting a running back capable of putting up big numbers who could put up big numbers on Thursday. He's projected to see extended time, so this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.