NFL DFS: Best Super Bowl FanDuel and DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football picks

For Super Bowl LII, which features the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots playing in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daily the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $2.4 million Big Game Millionaire. FanDuel is running a $2 million Big Game Bowl.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup for Super Bowl 52, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.

For NFL DFS tournaments featuring the AFC and NFC title games, he jumped all over Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery as a strong value play at just $4,600 on DraftKings. The result: Jeffrey went off with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns -- returning 25.5 DK points, his second-best performance of the season and over 5x value. Anyone who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

One player he absolutely loves for the 2018 Super Bowl: Patriots wideout Danny Amendola, who is $9,500 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel.

Amendola has exploded in the NFL Playoffs and excelled even with Rob Gronkowski (concussion) in the lineup. Amendola had 11 catches on 13 targets against the Titans in the Divisional Round -- a game the Patriots won by 21 -- resulting in 112 yards receiving. He followed that up with a two-touchdown performance on seven catches against the Jaguars' formidable defense in the AFC Championship Game.

The Eagles shut down the run, but they're vulnerable through the air, so expect Patriots QB Tom Brady to air it out to Amendola early and often in Super Bowl 52. Falcons WR Julio Jones had nine catches for 101 yards against Philly in the Divisional Round, while Vikings WR Stefon Diggs posted an 8-70 line last game.

Lock Amendola in and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge stud like Patriots running back Dion Lewis, who is $13,000 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings.

Lewis has been the centerpiece of the Patriots' rushing attack for the last four games, carrying the rock 74 times for over 300 yards. He scored in his last three regular season games.

And more importantly on sites like DraftKings that award a full point per reception, Lewis has become a pass-catching machine. In the last four games, he's reeled in 27 catches and two scores, piling up DFS points for his owners.

The Eagles gave up 11 receptions to Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon in the NFC Championship Game and Falcons RB Devonta Freeman scored on a six-yard pass against Philly in the divisional round.

