NFL DFS: Best Super Bowl LII DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks

For Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, which features the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots playing in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daily the daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $2.4 million Big Game Millionaire. FanDuel is running a $2 million Big Game Bowl.

Before you enter a daily fantasy lineup for Super Bowl LII, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through this season, entering multiple lineups that have cashed big.

For DFS tournaments featuring the AFC and NFC title games, he jumped all over Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery as a strong value play at just $4,600 on DraftKings. The result: Jeffrey went off with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns -- returning 25.5 DK points, his second-best performance of the season and over 5x value. Anyone who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge DFS payout.

One player he absolutely loves for the Super Bowl: Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

He has been Tom Brady's favorite target in the postseason, piling up a whopping 22 targets. He has turned those into 18 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. And with Rob Gronkowski's (concussion) status uncertain for the Big Game against the Eagles, expect Brady to continue to look Amendola's way with a title on the line.

Philadelphia's pass defense finished in the middle of the pack during the regular season and gave up big numbers to speedy receivers like Cooper Kupp (118 yards), Sterling Shepard (139) and Keenan Allen (138). Look for Amendola, one of Brady's most trusted targets, to push for big numbers yet again.

Lock Amendola in and you'll still have plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge stud like Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, the league's fourth-most targeted tight end this season.

Even against Minnesota's elite defense, Ertz caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards. Now he gets a matchup against a New England defense that gave up 80 receptions to tight ends this season and finished 30th overall against the pass.

The Pats gave up a touchdown to Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis last week and conceded a 36-yard catch to Delanie Walker the week before, so there should be opportunities for Ertz to make some big plays on the huge stage.

